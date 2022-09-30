Judge Resigning To Become Corporate In-House Counsel | Law.c...

News From Law.com

He's been a staple in the South Georgia Judicial Circuit for more than a dozen years, but Chief Judge J. Kevin Chason is now preparing to trade his black robe for a new gig.When Chason resigns the bench effective Nov. 13, he'll trade his title as judge for that of in-house counsel."This year I reached retirement age and after much talk and discussion with my family, I decided to retire from the bench and face new challenges," Chason told the Daily Report. "I will become in-house counsel for a local bank."

Georgia

September 30, 2022, 4:41 PM