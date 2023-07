News From Law.com

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a public reprimand to Bexar County Court at Law No. 2 Judge Grace Uzomba after concluding she committed three violations of the Texas Constitution. The commission cited Uzomba for failing to timely execute court business regarding compliance hearings; not tending to records she alone must review and sign; and not make recordings of the compliance hearings.

July 12, 2023, 10:07 AM

