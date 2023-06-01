Judge Reprimanded for Conduct During Temporary Assignment | ...

News From Law.com

The New Jersey Supreme Court has issued a reprimand to a judge who expressed ignorance about the applicable laws and griped publicly about his assignment when he was asked to fill in temporarily in the Family Division. The Supreme Court accepted the recommendation of the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct to reprimand Michael Kassel of Camden County Superior Court. In imposing a reprimand, the court opted to give Kassel the lightest form of public judicial discipline available. Stricter punishments for judges who violate court rules include a censure, a suspension and removal from the bench.

June 01, 2023, 6:00 PM

