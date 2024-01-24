Judge Relied on Personal Beliefs—Not Evidence, Appellate C...

News From Law.com

The Appellate Court found a Connecticut trial court judge inserted personal beliefs into the ruling in favor of the landlord in a dispute against the plaintiff's tenant. The case on its surface dealt with unpaid rent, utilities and late fees over a 6-month period, leading to a total of around $11,000 allegedly owed to the plaintiff, Dessa LLC, according to court documents. There were two defendants listed: Peter Riddle and his son, Jonathan Riddle, but Jonathan alleged his father had used the son's name to obtain the apartment, and the son did not know about it until he was served with the lawsuit, the decision said. The father also testified he used his son's Social Security number.

Real Estate

January 24, 2024, 2:34 PM

nature of claim: /