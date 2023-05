News From Law.com

A judge has denied a company's motion to enforce an earlier settlement agreement regarding a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the mother of a 4-year-old girl who lost both parents in a 2021 Georgia poultry plant incident that claimed six lives and injured nearly 50 others. The girl, Ximena Sophia Vera, is also a plaintiff in the suit regarding her mother, Nelly Gisel Perez-Rafael.

Georgia

May 30, 2023, 1:25 PM

nature of claim: /