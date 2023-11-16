Judge Rejects Quinn Emanuels $1,700 Hourly Rate Request, Sla...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Virginia drastically slashed Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan's requested attorneys' rates for its role in the enforcement of a $6 million settlement that the firm had successfully obtained in connection with an alleged bank fraud and money laundering scheme involving the Model Tobacco Building in Richmond. Some of the rates requested by Quinn Emanuel, such as $1,690 per hour for a lead partner or $1,385 per hour for associates, were deemed by the court to be unrealistic according to the current market. After considering rates for Richmond attorneys with comparable skills and reputation, the judge reduced Quinn Emanuel’s total fee award to just over $50,000.

November 16, 2023, 3:37 PM

nature of claim: /