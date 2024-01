News From Law.com

Judge Gwendolyn Bright of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas soundly rejected defendants' challenge to a record-breaking $182.7 million verdict against the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.Bright entered her opinion upholding the award Monday, several days after she granted the plaintiffs' motion for an additional $24.9 million in delay damages.

Health Care

January 23, 2024, 3:23 PM

