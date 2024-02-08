Judge Rejects Objections, Grants Final Approval to DuPonts $...

News From Law.com

A federal judge on Thursday granted final approval to DuPont's $1.185 billion settlement over PFAS in the nation's drinking water, rejecting objections raised by a handful of water providers. The settlement resolves claims by an estimated 14,000 water providers. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, who is overseeing PFAS multidistrict litigation in Charleston, South Carolina, heard oral arguments on Feb. 2 on whether to grant final approval to a related $10.5 billion settlement with 3M.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 08, 2024, 4:31 PM

nature of claim: /