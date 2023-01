News From Law.com

A Manhattan Supreme Court judge declined to set aside the $10 million verdict against director Paul Haggis in his civil rape case. Judge Sabrina Kraus found that there was no basis to vacate the verdict in the interest of justice, and that the jury's awards of $7.5 million in compensatory damages and $2.5 million in punitive damages were not excessive.

New York

January 25, 2023, 11:04 AM