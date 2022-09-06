Judge Rejects Former GOP Prosecutors Amicus Brief Opposing T...

News From Law.com

A federal judge rejected an amicus brief submitted on behalf of former federal prosecutors who said a special master is not needed to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. The brief, authored by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners Brad Karp, Roberto Finzi, Harris Fischman and David K. Kessler, as well as attorneys from Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson, Norman Eisen and the nonprofit advocacy group Democracy 21, was filed last week.

Government

September 06, 2022, 5:05 PM