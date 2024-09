News From Law.com

A trial judge on Friday upheld a $725.5 million benzene verdict against ExxonMobil and tacked on an additional $90.8 million in delay damages, bringing the total award to $815.8 million. Judge Carmella Jacquinto of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas's Friday rulings rejected a multipronged effort from ExxonMobil to challenge the verdict handed up in May in Gill v. ExxonMobil.

September 16, 2024, 3:52 PM