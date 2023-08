News From Law.com

Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Southern District of New York on Wednesday unsealed a 40-page opinion dismissing former Allianz Global Investors executive Gregoire Tournant's motion to dismiss his securities fraud indictment, ruling that Tournant waived attorney-client privilege with his former attorneys at Sullivan & Cromwell.

August 16, 2023, 5:40 PM

