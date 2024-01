News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump will not be addressing the court during closing arguments in his civil fraud trial Thursday, the presiding judge has ruled. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron on Wednesday told counsel that he would not permit Trump to speak, as defense attorney Christopher Kise had blown numerous deadlines to agree to certain preconditions set by the judge.

January 10, 2024, 4:34 PM

