Another plaintiff verdict out of the Philadelphia Roundup litigation has survived a post-trial challenge from the defense. Judge James Crumlish III of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas denied defendants' motions for post-trial relief in Martel v. Nouryon on April 5, marking the judge's second rejection of a bid from Monsanto to throw out a Roundup verdict.

Agriculture

April 08, 2024, 2:24 PM

