A San Francisco judge on Tuesday upheld the right of law school officials to remove Serranus Clinton Hastings' name from the campus now known as UC Law San Francisco. Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer Jr. dismissed arguments made by those opposed to the name change, including some descendants of Hastings, that the school was bound to the name of the state's first chief justice by a 1878 statutory agreement.

