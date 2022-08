News From Law.com

A movie set extra's lawsuit alleging a casting agency and Walt Disney Studios ignored his requested accommodations for a documented medical condition that made him unable to wear a face mask will proceed in New Mexico state court. In an Aug. 23 decision, Chief U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson of the District of New Mexico rejected Disney's attempt to remove the case to federal court.

August 25, 2022, 1:23 PM