Judge Rejects Argument That Menendez is Being Prosecuted for...

U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein of the Southern District of New York on Thursday denied a motion filed by U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-New Jersey, to dismiss his indictment on the grounds that key allegations against him violated the Speech or Debate Clause and the separation of powers doctrine. Menendez has been accused of wrongdoing in connection with his recommendation of a particular candidate to be U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey and for allegedly disclosing sensitive information to Egyptian government officials, among other schemes.

New Jersey

March 14, 2024, 5:05 PM

