Judge Rejects All or Nothing Dismissals in Social Media Addi...

A federal judge refused to dismiss allegations that social media sites like Facebook and YouTube caused young users to become addicted and develop mental health problems, including depression and suicide. Tuesday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, in Oakland, California, found certain elements, like poor parental controls and age verification, weren't protected under the Communications Decency Act or the First Amendment, but others, like algorithms, were. She also allowed some product liability claims to move forward.

November 14, 2023, 5:02 PM

