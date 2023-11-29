Judge Reinstates Class Certification of Marriott Guests in B...

Breaking News From Law.com

In a big win for plaintiffs, a federal judge reinstated class certification in the data breach multidistrict litigation against Marriott. Wednesday's order by U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit remanded the case, reversing certification, to consider whether a class action waiver prohibited the claims of Marriott guests impacted by the 2018 breach. Marriott said it planned to appeal Bailey's decision, which found Marriott had waived its argument.

