Judge Referred for Ethics Review as Feds Drop Claims She Hel...

The federal government said it reached an agreement to drop charges against a Massachusetts state judge, who allegedly helped block an undocumented immigrants' arrest, in exchange for her referring herself to a panel that investigates judicial misconduct. In a filing Thursday, the Office of U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts moved to dismiss charges against Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph, who was accused of helping a defendant evade federal immigration authorities in 2018.

Massachusetts

September 22, 2022, 2:45 PM