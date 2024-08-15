Judge Recommends Dissolving $63 Million Garnishment Against ...

News From Law.com

A federal magistrate judge in Miami recommended that the motion to dissolve the $63 million writ of garnishment be granted in the case Fuller v. Carollo.On June 1, 2023, William O. Fuller and Martin A. Pinilla, the plaintiffs represented by Jeffrey Gutchess, a partner at AXS Law Group, obtained a Final Judgment against Joe Carollo in the amount of $63.5 million. The defendant, Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo, was found to have violated their First Amendment rights.

