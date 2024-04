News From Law.com

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Gene Pratter of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania approved, for the second time, the award of $3.2 million in attorney fees and other costs to counsel in the Wawa data breach class action. Pratter's 52-page opinion evaluated the proposed fee award through two questions directed by the Third Circuit on remand.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 11, 2024, 5:29 PM

nature of claim: /