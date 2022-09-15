Judge Raymond Dearie Picked as Special Master to Review Trum...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Florida on Thursday appointed a veteran judge to serve as special master to review materials seized at former President Donald Trump's residence, and denied the U.S. Justice Department's request to exclude documents deemed classified from that examination. U.S. District Senior Judge Raymond Dearie of the Eastern District of New York was appointed special master in the case to review about 11,000 documents seized from Trump's Florida club, Mar-a-Lago for attorney-client and executive privilege.

September 15, 2022, 7:52 PM