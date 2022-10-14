Judge Quashes Elizabeth Holmes Subpoena for Ex-Theranos Lab ...

News From Law.com

A federal judge has rejected a subpoena from Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes seeking communications from a former lab director, finding it was overly broad for a limited-purpose evidentiary hearing. During a hearing Friday, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose quashed a subpoena from Holmes' Williams & Connolly legal team aimed at former lab director Adam Rosendorff, who will be questioned at an evidentiary hearing Monday after he visited Holmes' residence months after his testimony. The hearing comes as Holmes makes a case for a new trial.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 14, 2022, 5:57 PM