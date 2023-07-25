Judge Publicly Reprimanded After Parkland School-Shooting Ca...

News From Law.com

The Florida Supreme Court has publicly reprimanded Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer after a judicial ethics case over the way the jurist presided over the trial of Nikolas Cruz, the mass shooter at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The unanimous decision comes after a June recommendation from the Judicial Qualifications Commission, which had investigated the matter. In June, the 15-member commission, composed of judges, lawyers and citizens, acknowledged that "the worldwide publicity surrounding the case created stress and tension for all participants."

Florida

July 25, 2023, 9:34 AM

nature of claim: /