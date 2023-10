News From Law.com

IP law firm LegalForce RAPC Worldwide seemed unlikely to convince a federal judge that it was harmed in a trademark dispute with a Japanese-based legal technology company formerly known as LegalForce Inc. The legal tech company, which leverages artificial intelligence for its contract review software, claims that it did not cause harm to the law firm, since it abandoned its intent-to-use trademark application and changed its name to LegalOn Technologies Inc.

