Judge Petersons Ethics Hearing Postponed After Remand in Jud...

Ethics proceedings set to begin on St. Patrick's Day for Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson have been postponed amid developments about the permissibility of the misconduct probe brought by the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia. The deferral comes one day after the Supreme Court of Georgia remanded the ethics case of suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer upon clarifying that the JQC lacks jurisdiction over pre-judicial conduct.

Georgia

March 17, 2023, 9:08 AM

