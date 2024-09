News From Law.com

A landmark $2.75 billion NCAA proposed settlement hit a snag Thursday when a federal judge in California tasked attorneys with Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, Winston & Strawn, and Wilkinson Stekloff with revisiting the terms of what third-party collectives, or boosters, would look like for college sports in a post-settlement era.

Education

September 06, 2024, 4:13 PM