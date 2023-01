News From Law.com

Judge Paul Watford, once a short-list candidate for the U.S. Supreme Court, has told the president and colleagues that he will resign from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit at the end of May. In a Jan. 5 email to his fellow judges, Watford, 55, wrote that he anticipates returning to private practice.

California

January 09, 2023, 12:50 PM