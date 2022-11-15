Judge Overturns Georgias Ban on Abortion Around 6 Weeks | La...

News From Law.com

A judge overturned Georgia's ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted and was therefore void.Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's ruling took effect immediately statewide, though the state attorney general's office said it appealed it. The ban had been in effect since July.It prohibited most abortions once a "detectable human heartbeat" was present.

Georgia

November 15, 2022, 5:01 PM