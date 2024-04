News From Law.com

After a residency challenge led a Georgia administrative law judge to disqualify former Fulton County Solicitor General Tiffani Johnson's campaign against incumbent Judge Scott F. McAfee and attorney challenger Robert H. Patillo II, Johnson challenged the decision. Now an order issued by a Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit judge has paused the petitioner's disqualification from the race until a scheduled hearing in the matter takes place Thursday.

Georgia

April 24, 2024, 10:57 AM

