Judge Orders DOJ To Release Redacted Affidavit Used for Trum...

A federal magistrate judge on Thursday ordered the U.S. Justice Department to publish a redacted version of the affidavit laying out the evidence used to justify the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence earlier this month. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told DOJ lawyers to post a redacted version of the document on the public docket by noon Friday. The Justice Department had filed proposed redactions under seal earlier in the day Thursday, following a previous order from Reinhart.

Government

August 25, 2022, 4:13 PM