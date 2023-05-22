Judge Orders 3M CEO Mike Roman to Attend This Weeks Earplug ...

Breaking News From Law.com

A federal judge who restarted mediation talks earlier this month in the 3M combat earplug multidistrict litigation ordered CEO Mike Roman to appear at a May 25 hearing in Pensacola, Florida. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers wrote that settlement discussions that had "progressed to a critical juncture." "Sometimes," she wrote, "the nature and demands of a situation are far-reaching and consequential enough that the leader must be in the room." She also ordered plaintiffs' settlement committee members to attend.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 22, 2023, 2:36 PM

nature of claim: /