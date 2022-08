News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ordered a judge to reassess whether a lawyer who sent what he called a "smartass and unprofessional" email to a law clerk should have sanctions imposed. "The district judge signaled his intent to sanction [the lawyer] for the first time at an oral hearing on an unrelated matter," the opinion said. "He then imposed the sanctions just minutes later at that hearing.

Texas

August 24, 2022, 4:09 PM