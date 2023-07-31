Judge OKs $15M Payout From Store Where Alex Murdaughs Undera...

News From Law.com

A fatal boat crash believed to have spun the downfall of Alex Murdaugh has resulted in a $15 million settlement in a lawsuit against a convenience store that sold beer to the disgraced attorney's underage son. A judge on Thursday approved the deal between the victim's family and Parker's Kitchen, according to local media reports. An investigation revealed that a clerk for the Southern chain did not stop Paul Murdaugh from using his older brother's ID to buy beer that night.

South Carolina

July 31, 2023, 9:30 AM

