Judge OKs $15B in Bonds for Rivian Truck Plant, Finding No E...

Rivian Horizon has made headway in its hard-fought attempts to build its 2,000 acre electric truck plant after an appellate judge has validated $15 billion in bonds, reversing a lower court ruling denying it. The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties convinced the Georgia Court of Appeals that the $15 billion to be used to finance the plant's construction was justified due to an established economic benefit to the local community, Judge Ken Hodges said in an opinion, overturning the Morgan County Superior Court.

May 04, 2023, 1:35 PM

