Judge Nixes Some Disciplinary Charges Against Ex-Bar Executi...

A judge on Thursday dismissed key portions of three disciplinary charges against former state bar executive Joe Dunn, finding that bar prosecutors waited too long to file some misconduct claims. State Bar Court Judge Yvette Roland said the bar missed a five-year disciplinary window when it accused Dunn last year of moral turpitude for allegedly misleading bar leaders about the California's Supreme Court's stance on a 2013 bill, AB 852, targeting the unlicensed practice of law.

California

February 10, 2023, 2:54 PM