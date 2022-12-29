Judge Must Undergo Psychiatric Exam: Was Courthouse a Hostil...

News From Law.com

A New Jersey judge who seeks damages for emotional distress that was allegedly manifested in physical symptoms, resisted the state judiciary's demand to have her submit to an interview with a psychiatrist. But U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals said the psychiatrist's exam is warranted because Deborah Gross-Quatrone placed her mental condition in controversy with her claim of emotional distress and because "fundamental fairness" dictates that the defendants be allowed to look into the cause and extent of her symptoms with the help of a qualified expert.

December 29, 2022