Judge Mike Engelhart Challenges Justice April Farris in Harr...

A Harris County district court judge who successfully ran four elections hopes to dislodge a Republican candidate who was appointed to the Place 4 seat of the First Court of Appeals. This appellate court serves the most populous region of the state, taking cases from 10 counties that include heavily populated Harris, Fort Bend and Galveston. Election Day is Nov. 8, with early voting set to start Oct. 24. Mike Engelhart has presided over the 151st Civil District Court since 2008 and is trying to unseat Justice April Farris on the court of appeals.

October 18, 2022, 2:37 PM