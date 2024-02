News From Law.com

Court of Criminal Appeals Place 8 Judge Michelle Slaughter became a target of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after her vote with the 8-to-1 majority on State v. Stephens. In 2021, the CCA held unconstitutional, under the Texas Constitution, the Election Code provision that purported to give the attorney general authority to unilaterally criminally prosecute Election Code violations.

February 20, 2024, 12:31 PM

