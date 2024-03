News From Law.com

Kline & Specter has shaken off allegations that it wrongfully fired ex-associate Thomas Bosworth and retaliated against him with a frivolous lawsuit. In a pair of orders entered last week, Judge Abbe Fletman of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas dismissed several claims and counterclaims Bosworth lodged against Kline & Specter, but the firm is still facing allegations that it interfered with its former employee's business.

March 04, 2024, 4:08 PM

