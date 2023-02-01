Judge Issues Preliminary Injunction, Restoring Medicaid Bene...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Connecticut granted preliminary injunction that restored Medicaid benefits nationwide to those whose benefits were reduced due to a rule implemented to saves costs on healthcare during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The plaintiff's motion for class certification was also granted, and specified that any person—who was enrolled in Medicaid on March 18, 2020 or later whose benefits were reduced by the Interim Final Rule, issued on Nov. 6, 2020—qualifies

Government

February 01, 2023, 2:56 PM