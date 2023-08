News From Law.com

Rudy Giuliani has until the end of the month to turn over outstanding discovery sought by Smartmatic as part of its $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox, a Manhattan judge ruled. Manhattan Judge David Cohen was apparently unmoved by arguments that Giuliani could not afford to pay his discovery vendor.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 16, 2023, 2:55 PM

nature of claim: /