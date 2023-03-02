Judge in Young Thug Trial Orders Probe of Leaked Evidence | ...

News From Law.com

The judge overseeing the racketeering and gang case against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and others has ordered an investigation into the leak of a video that shows a state's witness offering information in exchange for leniency. Jury selection in the high-profile trial began nearly two months ago and is likely to continue for several more months, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Judge Ural Glanville reminded prosecutors and defense attorneys that certain evidence must be kept secret until the trial.

Georgia

March 02, 2023, 7:21 PM