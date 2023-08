News From Law.com

Following Labor Day, Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson won't be starting the shortened workweek presiding over her own docket. Instead, the judge is scheduled to appear before the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia beginning Sept. 5, as her judicial misconduct hearing officially gets underway at the Cobb County courthouse.

Georgia

August 03, 2023, 10:55 AM

