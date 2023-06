News From Law.com

The director of the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia doubled down on her stance that misconduct proceedings should continue for a Georgia judge accused of 58 counts of ethics violations. JQC Director Courtney Veal filed a response opposing Middle Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Robert S. Reeves' recent attempt to dismiss at least 43 of the alleged ethics charges the JQC brought.

Georgia

June 14, 2023, 11:12 AM

nature of claim: /