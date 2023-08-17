Judge in Hot Seat for Curiosity Over Alleged Satanist Murder...

News From Law.com

A rural East Texas justice of the peace was so curious about a murder suspect alleged to be a Satanist, he spoke with the suspect without his attorney's permission, which led to a public reprimand. In 2022, Joshua Ritter was justice of the peace for Precinct No. 4 in Shelby County. That precinct presides over matters in Tenaha, a community of about 990 inhabitants. On Nov. 13, a murder occurred and the victim's body was partially severed. According to the Aug. 2 public reprimand from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, Ritter took a special interest in the cases because of rumors the suspect who was apprehended, Ethan Myers, was a Satanist. "Myers .. stated the victim had asked to be sacrificed," the commission's report said.

August 17, 2023, 5:31 PM

