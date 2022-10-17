Judge Improperly Sealed Nearly All Documents in Former US Se...

News From Law.com

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled against a state judge who sealed 21 of 22 documents tied to a high-profile marriage dissolution involving an ex-Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, writing that the judge failed to "explain why he thought the wholesale sealing of 21 case documents was the only legally proper way of resolving" the couple's sealing motion. The state's high court also wrote that the judge had "fail[ed] to disclose whether he considered a less restrictive means of limiting public access" to the documents "such as redaction."

Ohio

October 17, 2022, 9:18 AM