The lawyers who admitted to using fake case citations generated by ChatGPT in a court filing will have to pay a $5,000 fine and reach out to each judge falsely identified as an author of the fake filings, U.S. District Court Judge Kevin Castel of the Southern District of New York ordered in a 34-page opinion Thursday.

June 22, 2023, 3:29 PM

