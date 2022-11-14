Judge Hos Dissent: 5th Circuit Split on Case Challenging Its...

News From Law.com

Circuit Judge James Ho, in a recent dissent, challenged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to reconsider what he argues is an unjustifiable, overly broad interpretation of the Commerce Clause. Ho was joined in the dissent by Circuit Judges Kyle Duncan and Kurt Engelhart. However, on the nine-to-seven vote on the case in question they were also joined by Circuit Judges Edith Jones, Andy Oldham, Jerry Smith and Don Willett. The case, United States v. Joshua Seekins, concerns an Aug. 24 opinion in which a panel of three 5th Circuit judges affirmed a trial court's conviction and sentencing to 70 months for a homeless man who, as a felon, was found in possession of two shotgun shells he found in a dumpster.

Government

November 14, 2022, 3:07 PM